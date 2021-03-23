Taiwanese company to release Harry Potter-themed face masks

TAIPEI（The China Post) — A Taiwanese face mask manufacturing company, China Surgical Dressings (CSD, 中國衛生材料生產中心) and Warner Brothers recently collaborated to produce a Harry Potter-themed face mask series in Taiwan.

The face masks come in a box modeled after the “Hogwart letters” featured in the books, making it a bonus for many die-hard Potter fans.

Through opening the “letter,” you will come face to face with an image of “Hedwig” delivering your mail across a night sky.

As the cut of each face mask is different, the patterns on the face masks are all one of a kind and are composed of ten little elements that have to do with the franchise.

The three main themes are the ”Hogwarts badge,” the “Sorting Hat” and the “Magic Crystal Ball.”

The “Hogwarts badge” face masks feature the iconic Hogwarts “H,” potions, cauldron, the golden snitch and a flying broom.

On the other hand, the “Sorting Hat” features a wand, textbooks and wizard robes.

The “Magic Crystal Ball” features symbols including the Hogwarts express, a luggage cart, floating candles and love potions.

Harry’s round glasses and the lightning-shaped scar can also be seen on the top right corner of the face masks, while the bottom right features the classic “Harry Potter” script.

Along with the bottom stitching of the face masks, eagle-eyed fans can spot railroad tracks and numbers indicating “nine and three quarters”, in the representation of the iconic platform in the series.

The face masks will come in a box of 30, priced at NT$600 per box.

They will be distributed online starting March 22 and can be bought on e-commerce platforms including Books.com.tw, momo, PChome, Yahoo and Shopee.