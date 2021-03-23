金髮比基尼辣妹照爆紅！網友一看下半身：尷尬了 | Bikini photo goes viral for showing ‘too much skin’

【看CP學英文】許多人喜歡拍網美照，但誰也沒想到，拍照時角度沒抓好，背景物可能會出賣你，讓照片一秒變成限制級。近日，美國網友馬洛塔 (Madi Marotta)曬出一張在海邊拍攝的比基尼照，沒想到照片中她的下半身多出一凸起物，引起網友瘋傳。

We all like to take #Instaworthy photos but we should always beware of extra people or objects in the background to avoid any X-rated optical illusion sometimes.

U.S. TikToker Madi Marotta recently shared a bikini photo that went viral after social media users found an extra shape on her lower body.

根據英國《太陽報》報導，馬洛塔在邁阿密的一處海邊拍比基尼照，一看照片，才發現她的下半身竟「多出一根」。

According to the British media “The Sun,” Marotta was taking bikini photos at a beach in Miami, and when she looked at the photos, she realized that she had an “extra thing” on her lower half.

隨後，她仔細一看，那尷尬突起物原來是坐在沙灘上一位女子的手臂。

She took a closer look and found the awkward protrusion turned out to be the arm of a woman sitting behind her.

馬洛塔先是將照片分享在Instagram，想測試看看有沒有人發現異狀。

Marotta first shared the photo on Instagram to see if anyone noticed anything strange.

未料，馬洛塔的朋友幾秒鐘馬上注意到照片中尷尬的「突起物」，於是她決定將其刪除。

However, Marotta’s friend noticed the embarrassing “bulge” in the photo within seconds, so she decided to delete it.

後來，馬洛塔在抖音分享這一張尷尬的照片，將其製成短片，吸引超過400萬人次觀看，更獲得超過69萬個讚。

Later, Marotta shared this awkward photo on TikTok, and made a short video of it, which attracted over 4 million views and more than 690,000 likes.

許多網友紛紛留言：「這是我看過最棒的抖音」、「這真的比我想像中的還要糟」、「太真實了」、「那位女士的臂膀完美貼合」。

Many said that the arm lines up perfectly and was so realistic in response to the funny clip.

One said: ” It’s a lot worse than I expected, ” while another said: “It’s the best TikTok I’ve seen.”