Sole Taiwanese develops fever after receiving AZ Vaccine: CECC spokesperson 

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央疫情流行指揮中心) announced on Tuesday that Taiwan has successfully administered 1,578 shots of the AstraZeneca (AZ) Vaccine.

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) added that the V-watch system has already seen 841 users, and is estimated to surpass 1,000 today.

As of press time, only one person had a bad reaction after receiving the vaccine, though it was reportedly non-severe.

As the rollout of vaccines began on Monday, Chuang reported that 1,578 have already received it.

Chuang added that the CDC is also encouraging those who have had the shot to download “Taiwan V-Watch” so they can report back should they have any undesirable symptoms after receiving the vaccine.

Chuang went on to explain that only one person reported feeling unwell via V-Watch, and developed a fever after receiving the vaccine on Monday.

He added that the CDC started slow with 1,578 doses administered as the AZ Vaccine is still relatively new and no one can be sure of the citizens’ reactions to it.

Chuang also advised that those who develop symptoms after receiving the Vaccine should stay home and alert health authorities; they will then decide whether the person should seek medical help or be tested for the virus.