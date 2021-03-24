Taiwan YouTubers offer fans NT$10,000 to change names

TAIPEI (The China Post) —The Department of Civil Affairs in Taoyuan (桃園市民政局) announced on Tuesday evening that 2 fans of YouTubers Liang Kao-wan (亮搞玩 , homonym to “show your balls”) have legally changed their names to include the same characters to earn NT$10,000 offered by them.

The YouTubers seized the recent “salmon” name-change craze sweeping Taiwan to offer 25 of their fans to change their names and get NT$10,000 for their efforts.

According to the Department of Civil Affairs, among the 22 people who willingly changed their name to include “salmon” for free sushi, 16 have changed their names back.

Following the YouTubers’ announcement, 2 people have legally changed their names to include the same Chinese characters to earn a little extra.

Supposing there may be more events like this in the future, the Department of Civil Affairs cautioned that every name-change will be recorded and cannot be deleted.

In addition, changing names back will also count as one of the three chances a Taiwanese citizen is allotted for a name-change.