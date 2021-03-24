日本夫妻終極AA制！做家事「領時薪」讓網傻眼 | Social media users baffled by how Japanese couple split finances

【看CP學英文】男女約會是否應該要AA制一直以來都是熱門兩性議題。日本有對夫妻，將AA制發揮得淋漓盡致，讓網友驚嘆不已。

Whether or not the couple should split finances has always been a hot topic in Taiwan. A couple in Japan recently shared in a TV show how they pushed the fifty-fifty split to the extreme, leaving social media users in awe.

日本綜藝節目「家ついて行ってイイですか」(跟拍到你家)訪問一對夫妻，42歲的和樹和39歲愛子從交往到結婚以來始終採取AA制。

In a Japan TV variety show, “Can I follow you home,” the married couple Kazuki, 42, and Aiko, 39, said that they had split all of the expenses since they dated.

除了基本房租、水費電費均分以外，就連生活用品也是各自挑選自己喜愛的風格款式，例如一人一張單人床、不同款式的婚戒。

In addition to the rent, water, and electricity bills, each person chooses his or her own household items, such as a single bed for each person and a different wedding ring.

除此之外，兩人飲食習慣不同，一人喜歡重口味，另一人喜歡較清淡，因此若兩人在家下廚，會分成兩鍋平衡味道。

What’s more? The two have different dietary habits. One prefers heavy flavors while the other likes lighter flavors.

Therefore, if they cook at home, they will share two pots to balance the flavors.

至於家事平常多是由愛子負責，丈夫和樹為求公平協議「家事時薪制」，時薪約1500日圓 (約新台幣394元)，平均每月支付4萬日圓 (約新台幣10,522元)。

Aiko is usually in charge of household chores. With this concern in mind, her husband has agreed to an “hourly wage for household chores” for the sake of fairness, with an hourly wage of 1,500 yen (NT$394) and an average monthly payment of 40,000 yen (NT$10,522).

終極AA制讓許多人覺得不可思議，但受訪時愛子強調，她對於現況感到很幸福，也很感謝先生給她足夠自由，很多事都不須遷就。

But during the interview, Aiko stressed that she is happy with her current situation and thanked her husband for giving her enough freedom to do many things without compromising.

她透漏，AA制早在婚前就已經談好了，彼此有共識，婚姻生活也少了許多不必要的爭吵。

She revealed that they had discussed financial matters before the marriage, and there is a consensus among each other.

“We fight less in the married life.”