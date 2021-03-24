Taiwanese food delivery man receives ‘cute tip’ from gratified customers in the mountains

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A Taiwanese delivery man was left in shock after receiving a tiny piglet as a “tip” for delivery food to a house located in the mountains.

According to the original post shared on Facebook, the delivery man had brought food to a pig farmer and was thanked profusely when the wife realized that he had rode his scooter in the rain.

She then called her husband to “grab a pig” to enrich the delivery man’s next meal.

The social media user revealed that after several attempts to refuse the couple, he ultimately gave in and left the place with a piglet in a baggie.

He added that the piglet later accompanied him on his delivery route, and praised the enthusiasm of the couple.

The post soon went viral afterwards, and many urged the man to keep the piglet as a pet, although some questioned the validity of the story.