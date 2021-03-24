Taiwan reports 2 imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1009

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 2 more imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 1009.

According to the CECC, the imported cases are from Indonesia (case 1009) and the Philippines (case 1010).

Case 1009 is an Indonesian woman in her twenties who had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in November 2020. She was later treated for the illness in Indonesia and traveled to Taiwan on March 9 for study purposes.

She submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding her flight and quarantined upon arrival.

She was tested again on March 22 when her quarantine period ended, and the infection was confirmed today.

She is currently asymptomatic and no possible contacts have been listed, the CECC said.

Meanwhile, case 1010 is a Filipino migrant worker in his twenties who arrived in Taiwan on March 9 for work.

He submitted the necessary documents and was tested for the virus on March 22 when his quarantine period ended.

His infection was confirmed today; as he is asymptomatic and was not in contact with anyone during quarantine, no contacts have been listed by the CECC.

As of press time, 1009 cases have been confirmed so far, including 893 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 10 people died, 969 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.