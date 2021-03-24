熱水一滴不漏注入杯中！茶藝師傅曝「功夫茶」秘訣 | Sichuan tea master reveals hacks for making long-spout tea

【看CP學英文】 長嘴銅壺是源自中國 四川省 的獨特茶具 。 走 在 四川 街道上 ， 你會看見 一旁 茶館 裡， 茶藝師 操弄著長嘴銅壺，熱水注入茶杯的奇妙景象，而這正是此地獨特的茶藝文化 。

The long-spout teapot originated in the crowded teahouses of Sichuan, southwest China.

As you walk through Sichuan’s streets, you will see the sight of a teahouse with a tea master pouring hot water into a cup with a long-spout teapot, which is the unique tea culture of this place.

長嘴銅壺的銅嘴長達1.5公尺，銅壺內裝著滾燙的熱水，茶藝師傅手提銅壺一個轉身，就將熱水注入茶杯中。

The spout of the long-spout teapot is as long as 1.5 meters.

With a teapot in his hand, the tea master turns around and pours into the tea cup in the blink of an eye.

茶藝師曾小龍表示，熱水從長嘴壺倒出，注入杯中這段距離會讓熱水冷卻至80度，而這個溫度正是泡出濃醇四川茶品的絕佳溫度。

Tea master Zeng Xiaolong said that the temperature drops when it’s poured into the cup.

The boiling water cools to 80 Celcius degrees, Zeng said, adding that this is how Sichuan sea is best served.

曾小龍更將茶藝推升至另一個境界，結合武術、功夫，讓顧客不僅品茶，還能欣賞精彩武術表演。

Zeng Xiaolong has taken tea art to another level by combining martial arts and kung fu, allowing customers to enjoy tea and wonderful performances.

「使用長嘴銅壺主要是讓水在進入茶杯前多一段距離，這就是其中精隨。而我們自己會再延伸出更多華麗動作。」

He said: “The purpose of the long spout tea was to pour from a distance. This was the only trick. We actually started using elaborate moves ourselves.”

他透露，每位茶藝學徒平均要學習1到2個月才能獨當一面，服務客人。

He revealed that each tea apprentice has to be trained for an average of one to two months before serving customers.