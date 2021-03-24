Tsai Ing-wen pays tribute to deceased pilot in Taitung

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will go to Taitung Funeral Home on Wednesday to mourn the deceased pilot and their families.

Two F-5E fighters crashed while performing a Taitung Airbase training mission on Monday, killing one pilot with another listed as missing.

Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said on Wednesday that Tsai is expected to visit Captain Pan Ying-chun’s (潘穎諄) family in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Tsai will arrive at Taitung Funeral Home at about 5 p.m. to pay tribute to Lieutenant Lo Shang-hua (羅尚樺), who died in the incident.

Tsai immediately asked Minister of Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) to direct the rescue in Taitung while the Air Force set up an emergency center to give full assistance.