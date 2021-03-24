Sonia Sui stuns in high slit swimsuit on 6th wedding anniversary

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese model-actress Sonia Sui posted on Facebook on Tuesday that this year is the 6th anniversary of her marriage with her husband Tony, but the couple forgot all about it.

Alongside the post, the 40-year-old model flaunted her perfect figure in a one-piece swimsuit with her family.

As the mother of three children, her body shape has left fans of her in awe.

In addition, Sonia shared a sweet story with Tony.

She said that when Tony had an overseas online conference, she listened to music and read books with headphones.

About half an hour later, Sonia took off the headphones and got some water in the kitchen, only to find that the headphones were not connected to Bluetooth at all.

The music was played loudly from the phone. The model said that her husband didn’t blame her but gave her a big smile as if saying, “What’s up?”

She continued: “This year, in fact, my husband and I both forgot our wedding anniversary and then forgot Valentine’s Day. These dates were mixed up in other ordinary and busy days, quietly coming on and leaving.”

“But I feel that this moment is the most romantic thing,” Sonia wrote.