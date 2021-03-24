印尼網紅拍片狂吞4包鹽！網友傻眼：就為了這點錢？| Social media users dumbfounded by Indonesian TikToker’s salt eating video

【看CP學英文】在人人都能成為網紅的時代，不少人為了出名甚至不惜挑戰極限，將自身生命置於險境。

In the era when everyone can become an Internet celebrity, many people even challenge their limits and put their lives in danger to be famous.

近日，一名印尼網紅為了滿足粉絲的要求，竟在鏡頭前吞下四大包鹽，讓不少網友看了紛紛搖頭，直呼「為了錢竟然不要命」。

Many TikTok users were recently baffled by an Indonesian influencer who swallowed four bags of salt in front of the camera.

根據「中國報」報道，這名TikTok網紅「昂貢」（anggun）上傳的內容以吃播為主。

According to China Press, the content uploaded by TikToker “Anggun” is mainly on eating food.

在他的平台上可以看到不少狂吃美食的影片，挑戰的食物類型十分多元，也不乏奇形怪狀的料理。

On his platform, you can see many clips in which he eats delicious food wildly.

The types of food Anggun challenged are very diverse, and there are also many grotesque cuisines.

某次他還直接把一盤辣椒吃下，讓不少觀眾看了忍不住好奇他到底極限在哪。

Once he ate a plate of chili directly, which made many viewers wonder where his limit was.

近日，「昂貢」就收到一名粉絲要求，稱只要他吞掉4包鹽，就可以獲得3000萬印尼盾（約新台幣5萬9千元）。

Anggun recently received a fan request, saying that as long as he swallowed 4 packs of salt, he could get 30 million rupiah (about NT$59,000).

沒想到，「昂貢」竟真的按照要求在鏡頭前將四包鹽倒入碗中，接著拿起湯匙一口一口嗑起了鹽巴，讓觀眾看傻眼。

Unexpectedly, Anggun poured four packs of salt into the bowl in front of the camera as required, then picked up the spoon and ate the salt bite by bite.

影片曝光後，不少人直呼「小心腎衰竭」、「用腎臟換獎金？令人無言」。

In response to the clip, many said it’s ridiculous to trade his kidney for money while some reminded him to be careful of chronic kidney disease.

但也有網友質疑影片真實性，認為昂貢吞下的可能根本不是鹽，畢竟「不可能拿健康開玩笑吧」。

Meanwhile, some questioned the video’s authenticity, saying that what Anggun swallowed might not be salt at all.