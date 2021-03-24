Stranded container ship blocks Suez Canal

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A massive Evergreen container ship has blocked Suez Canal in Egypt on Tuesday, causing long queues of ships waiting to pass.

According to various reports, several local ships were dispatched to help move the 59-meter-wide container ship “Ever Given,” which was built in 2018, operated by Evergreen Marine Corp. (長榮海運)

The Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, is one of the most important trade routes between Europe and Asia.

The accident occurred north of Suez Port.

Ever Given, registered in Panama, started from China and headed to Rotterdam, the Dutch port city.

However, the ship got stuck in the northbound river of the canal on its way to the Mediterranean Sea.

The crew of Maersk Denver, another container ship behind Ever Given, has taken photos and posted them on Instagram.

In the photos, it can be seen that Ever Given is stuck in the river while machines that look like small excavators are helping to get it out.

In 2015, the Egyptian government widened the canal on a large scale, deepened the main river courses, and provided a 35-kilometer-long waterway parallel to it for ships.