Former Presidential Spokesperson receives punishment for sex scandal

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Disciplinary Court (懲戒法院) ruled on Wednesday that Former Presidential Office spokesperson Ernesto Ting (丁允恭) will be dismissed from his position and suspended for two years from any civil service position following last year’s sex scandal.

According to the investigation conducted by Control Yuan (監察院) members Chi Hui-jung (紀惠容) and Wang Mei-yu (王美玉), Ting was found guilty of dating a female reporter after his engagement with his fiancée. He later shared photos of himself with the woman, creating much trouble for her.

Control Yuan members initially believed that Ting’s actions in the situation could be regarded as sexual harassment and determined it as such.

However, it was later revealed that the photo Ting posted did not necessarily show Ting making unwanted sexual advances towards the woman, so the Disciplinary Court ruled that he was guilty of violating the Civil Servant Work Act, but not on counts of sexual harassment.

The court added that they regarded Ting’s conduct as “imprudent” and has “seriously marred the reputation of the government and the image of civil servants,” according to local Chinese-language media.

He could still file for an appeal, though Ting’s wife has expressed that Ting would not be taking such action.