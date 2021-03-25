老外超羨慕！台灣肯德基推「炸雞圍兜兜」| KFC Taiwan launches bibs for fried chicken eaters

【看CP學英文】肯德基過去在國外曾推出各種意想不到的創意商品，像是炸雞泡泡浴球、炸雞洞洞鞋。今年台灣肯德基也不落人後，近日宣布推出啃雞神器「炸雞圍兜兜」，保證吃炸雞脆屑不落地。

KFC has launched various unexpected and creative products overseas, such as fried chicken bath bombs and fried chicken hole shoes.

This year, KFC Taiwan recently announced the launch of the “fried chicken eaters bib” to ensure that coating does not fall to the ground.

肯德基在台成立「瘋狂炸雞俱樂部」，首波活動推出只送不賣的炸雞圍兜兜。圍兜兜採用肯德基爺爺的經典服裝配色，精巧設計讓你瘋狂嗑炸雞也不怕掉屑。

As KFC established the “Crazy Fried Chicken Club” in Taiwan, the first wave of promotion features fried chicken bibs for promotional use only not for sale.

The bibs feature the classic costume color scheme of KFC Grandpa, and the design allows you to devour fried chicken without fear of the coating coming off.

希望得到可愛炸雞圍兜兜，只需購買任一肯德基桶餐、多人餐(優惠券不適用)，上網登錄發票參加抽獎，就有機會獲得。

If you want to get a cute fried chicken bib, purchase any KFC bucket meal or group meal (coupons are not applicable) and register your invoice online to enter the lucky draw to win the prize.

據報導，肯德基預計將於4月12日抽出幸運兒。

KFC is expected to draw the lucky winner on April 12.