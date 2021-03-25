Taichung MRT resumes trial run

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taichung MRT started its second 30-day free trial operation on Thursday following a four-month suspension due to a major malfunction on one of its trains.

Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) arrived at Beitun Terminal Station on Thursday and took the first MRT train at 6 a.m., heading to work to the city government.

Lu said that authorities have successfully improved problems such as noise levels, starting acceleration rate, and the time period before the cars’ doors are closed.

Through the trial operation, passengers should experience it and find out the problems to better.

The mayor explained that most of the passengers who took the first MRT train were young people.

Chen, a female high school student, said that she usually takes the bus to and from school. Once the MRT officially opens, she could save up to 30 minutes every day on her commute.

Another student surnamed Shih said that he took the train during the previous last trial operation too, and he came to experience it again on Thursday.

The new system is expected to officially open to the public on April 25.