WeMo讓台灣成智慧城市　政府投入打造最佳新創環境 | WeMo takes Taiwan a step further to establishing smarter cities

【看 CP 學英文】近幾年來，許多新創開始進駐身為「亞洲之心」的台灣。

Many have come to Taiwan in recent years to build their startups at the “heart of Asia.”

WeMo創辦人吳昕霈深信台灣因為快速的進步、普及的共享經濟體系和政府提供的幫助讓台灣得以成為創業者的寶地。

WeMo Founder Jeffrey Wu (吳昕霈) also believes that Taiwan’s advancement and prevalence of sharing economy and the government’s efforts in helping the community have made it truly a gem for entrepreneurs.

吳昕霈說道，「『智慧城市』概念近幾年來一直不斷的被討論。」

“The Smart City concept has been talked about, you know, for many, many years already,” Wu said.

他解釋每一年近百位來自世界各地的市長會來到台灣分享成果，同時也可以發現台灣創業者能提供的服務。

As a result, mayors from different cities in the world come to Taiwan each year to showcase their recent developments and also check out the startup community Taiwan has to offer, he said.

另外，因為共享經濟已經開始在台灣市民的生活中扮演著重要的角色，從送餐、交通到空間租賃服務，吳昕霈表示共享經濟已成為日常生活中不可或缺的一部分。

In addition, the sharing economy has begun playing a huge part in Taiwanese citizens’ lives, ranging from food delivery and transportation to space-rental services, Wu added, noting that it has become integral to daily life.

他也讚賞台灣政府積極參與打造出蓬勃發展的新創環境，不僅和創業家討論他們的新政策或是想法；同時也會交流，以更了解新創正面臨的挑戰和他們能如何幫助創業家。

He listed many events and gatherings where the government would step in, not only to just talk about current policies but also to understand more of the problems startup communities are facing and offer solutions that benefit the entrepreneurs.

「他們不僅幫助本地的新創， 外籍的創業者也會獲得相同的待遇。」

“[This help] not only to just locals but also to foreign entrepreneurs [as well],” Wu said.

吳昕霈應該也還未打算休息，他表示自己相信「還有很多機會和空間幫助彼此，讓這個城市更進步、提升全體人民生活品質。

It’s unlikely that Wu will stop at WeMo as he added that he believes there’s “still a lot of room that we could help together, improve the city for the better well-being of the citizens.”

