星國貓咪誤闖疫苗施打區　霸佔排隊椅乖乖討拍｜Singapore vaccination center crashed by cat looking for pats

【看CP學英文】各國開始施打疫苗後，人民也陸續接種，而新加坡的一隻貓咪卻因為好奇心太強，趁機闖入疫苗施打區湊熱鬧。

As countries begin vaccination procedures and citizens line up to get shots, a cat in Singapore’s curiosity got the best of it and decided to join in the “fun.”

根據星國媒體Mothership報導，一位網友在後港施打疫苗的社區中心，發現一隻野貓大搖大擺的走進去找位子坐下。

According to Mothership, a social media user was at the Hougang Community Club where vaccine shots were being administered to residents of the area, when a stray cat waltzed in and took its seat.

網友於IG分享當時的畫面，只見照片中貓咪懶洋洋的躺在「16號」待施打的等候座位上。

In the photos shared by the Instagram user, the cat could be seen laying lazily on a “Number 16 vaccination booking queue” seat.

當地媒體報導此網友表示貓咪其實也是當地「居民」，已在後港區居住8-10年。

Mothership reported that the social media user revealed that the cat is actually a “local” and had been living in Hougang for years and is estimated to be between 8-10 years old.

最後，可愛的貓咪雖然未成功接種疫苗，但可說牠得到更好的待遇，成功的討拍。

In the end, though the cute feline was not administered a vaccine shot, it could argue that it got an even better deal as the cat received pats instead.