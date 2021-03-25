Taiwan reports 3 imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1012

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 3 more imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally to 1012.

According to the CECC, the imported cases are from the Philippines (case 1011, case 1013) and the U.S. (case 1012).

Case 1011 is a Filipino migrant worker in his twenties traveled to Taiwan for work on March 2.

He submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding her flight and quarantined upon arrival.

He was tested again on March 15 when his quarantine period ended, and the results came back negative.

He was tested again on March 23 at the request of his employers after finishing his self-health management process, and the infection was confirmed today.

He is currently asymptomatic and no possible contacts have been listed, the CECC said.

Case 1012 is a Taiwanese man in his twenties who traveled to the U.S. on Nov. 19, 2020 for work purposes.

He caught a connecting flight through South Korea on Nov. 22 and returned to Taiwan.

As he recently had plans to travel abroad again, he acquired another test on March 23 and the infection was confirmed today.

According to the CECC, due to the virus levels being relatively low and his second test coming back negative, they reasoned that he most likely caught the virus in the states.

Ten possible contacts have been listed, including one roommate of case 1012 who is currently under quarantine while the rest are friends and family members who have been asked to practice self-health management.

Among the ten contacts, 4 have tested negative, 3 are awaiting results and the rest have yet to be tested, the CECC said.

The last case reported today is a Filipino woman in her thirties who came to Taiwan on March 16 with the necessary documents.

She reported experiencing headaches, coughs and sore throats on March 22, and was tested two days later; the infection was confirmed today.

As she had not been in contact with anyone, no possible contacts have been listed, the CECC said.

As of press time, 1012 cases have been confirmed so far, including 896 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 10 people died, 971 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.