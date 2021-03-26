圓山東密道50年來首次開放！祕密花園藏百年神宮 | Grand Hotel Taipei’s passage to secret garden opens to public

【看CP學英文】圓山飯店除了已經公開的西密道外，另一側的東密道在塵封半世紀後，週四公開在世人眼前。

Following the secret underground passage on the west side, Grand Hotel Taipei has opened the other passage on the east side to the public on Thursday.

圓山飯店表示，東密道歷經一年多的規畫和整修工程開放，因服務量能有限，首波將配合飯店婚宴、企業客戶旅遊、東密國宴文化餐及東密道住房專案，階段性開放導覽，估計將帶來一波新的國旅旋風。

Grand Hotel said that after more than a year of planning and renovation projects, the secret passage has been opened to the public with limited guided tours per day.

Due to limited service capacity, the secret passage will open up in stages, which is expected to bring a new whirlwind of national tourism.

業者表示，飯店主建築於1970年興建時，即規畫東西兩側密道，當年是為時任總統蔣中正設計的緊急逃生路線，還特別找來一位曾經參與第二次世界大戰碉堡建造的美籍德裔工程師參與整個建造工程。

According to the operators, when the hotel’s main building was built in 1970, the secret passages on the east and west sides were planned, which was an emergency escape route designed for then-President Chiang Kai-shek (蔣中正).

A German-American engineer who had participated in the bunker’s construction in World War II was specially recruited to work on the construction project.

西側密道於2019年9月搶先開放，去（2020）年參觀人數更多達17萬人，隨後進行東密道整修活化的更大計畫，在此刻華麗轉身向世人呈現這項獨特文化資產。

The secret passage on the west side was first opened in September 2019, and the number of visitors reached 170,000 in 2020.

Later, a larger plan was carried out to renovate and activate the passage on the east side.

業者說明，東密道入口位在地下一樓，全長69公尺、85個階梯，整座密道特意設計迂迴彎曲，是為避開追兵和直線前進的子彈。

The operator said the secret passage entrance is located on the first floor underground, with a total length of 69 meters and 85 steps.

The secret passage is specially designed to bend circuitously to avoid enemies and bullets.

同時，除了鋼筋水泥，還特地使用了洋灰做成凹凸不平的牆面，加強吸音效果。

In addition to reinforced concrete, the passage features uneven cement walls which aim to enhance the sound absorption effect.

走出東側密道，戶外是日治時代神宮所在地，整修後為祕境花園。

The secret passage on the east side leads to the shrine’s site built during the Japanese rule era.

The site has been transformed into a secret garden.

祕境花園一路盡頭，為圓山飯店第一代總經理孔令偉的故居。孔令偉人稱孔二小姐，是宋美齡的大姐宋靄齡與孔祥熙的女兒，故居保留孔令偉生前使用過的物品及圓山飯店的重要文物一一展示。

At the end of the secret garden is the former residence of Kung Ling-wei , the first generation manager of the Grand Hotel.

Kung Ling-wei is the daughter of former fist lady Soong Mei-ling’s elder sister Soong Ai-ling.

The former residence preserved Kung’s items and displayed the important cultural relics of the Grand Hotel.