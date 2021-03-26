2021月津港燈節來了！最美燈會將在六月底回歸｜Yuejin Lantern Festival returns in June!

【看CP學英文】2021月津港燈節回來了！原本受到疫情影響、宣布取消的「2021月津港燈節」即將再度回歸，歸功於全台民眾一心防疫，以及所有醫療人員的辛勞，才讓「2021月津港燈節」得以復辦。

The 2021 Yuejin Lantern Festival is making a comeback after its initial cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

隨著疫情趨緩，台南市長黃偉哲於25日宣布6月26日復辦，為期23天。而市府也強調民眾應遵守社交距離、戴好口罩，打造安心的觀展空間。

As the severity of the pandemic subsided in recent weeks, Tainan City Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) annnounced on Thursday that the event will resume on June 26 for a duration of 23 days.

The Tainan City government also asked that all visitors follow with social distancing regulations and wear face masks to ensure a safe environment.

今年月津港燈節以「魔幻．拾光」為策展主題，構想從來自太陽的魔幻時刻（Magic hour）到專屬月津港月光的「魔幻拾光」（Magic moment），「拾」代表的是月津港燈節的10年，同時象徵將歲月重新拾起。

The theme of this year’s Yuejin Lantern Festival is “magic moments,” and is inspired by the “magic hour” from sun rays that make up those moments.

In addition, as the word for “take” (拾, homonym to “ten”) to mark the festival’s ten-year anniversary. It is also representative of “picking up” lost time and memories.

黃偉哲表示，月津港燈節有別於傳統燈會，許多作品都是由藝術家現地製作，市府持續評估復辦的最佳時機。

Huang explained that as opposed to other lantern festivals, Yuejin invites artists to create their works locally. Therefore, they opted to wait and hold the event when its most suitable.

台南市政府文化局指出，月津港燈節已連續舉辦9年，也是台灣第一個以創新藝術帶動燈節策展風潮的節慶，不僅培育許多當代聲光藝術家，也讓鹽水城鎮水域變身為月之美術館。

The Tainan City Government added that as the Yuejin Lantern Festival had been held for a consecutive 9 years, it is also the first to let artworks inspire the theme of the festival, and not the other way around.

This not only nurtures many contemporary sound and light artists, but also transforms the waters of Yanshui District into the “Yuejin Art Museum.”

慶幸台灣防疫的成功，讓不少台南人期待不已，也是月津港燈節首次在夏季展出，勢必再掀起一波搶拍賞燈潮。

Luckily, as Taiwan handled the pandemic quite well, many Tainan residents are looking forward to the event. So, be sure to save the date on your calendars to witness for yourselves, the beatiful show of lights under a night sky.

2021月津港燈節 | 2021 Yuejin Lantern Festival

復辦日期 | Event time：2021年6月26日至7月18日 | 2021/06/26-2021/07/18