壁虎靠澡盆露出超爽表情！網友笑瘋：像泡澡的中年大叔 | Gecko ‘bathing photos’ go viral on Twitter

【看CP學英文】天氣微寒時，泡溫泉絕對是最幸福的事。近日，日本一名網友近日在推特分享「壁虎泡澡照」，只見牠手跨浴缸，露出放鬆舒爽的表情，貼文一出馬上引起網友熱議。

When it’s cold, dipping into a hot spring is definitely the happiest moment during winter.

A Japanese social media user recently shared a series of “gecko bath photos on Twitter,” showing the reptile’s relaxed expression.

The tweet has gone viral since it was posted on March 18.

根據日媒「 Jタウンネット」報導，熱愛爬蟲類的網友「reptiles_p」於3月18日分享一隻飼養的豹紋壁虎「泡澡照」。

According to the Japanese media “Jタウンネット” report, avid reptile lover “reptiles_p” recently shared a leopard gecko’s “bathing photos.”

照片中，只見壁虎坐在一只黑色的碗裡，面朝上，一隻手掛在碗緣，伸展整個身軀，彷彿正在享受溫泉沐浴的人。

The gecko is seen sitting in a black bowl, face up, with one hand hanging on the edge of the bowl, stretching its entire body as if it is enjoying the hot spring bath.

牠的嘴巴張得老大，似乎相當放鬆的模樣，讓許多網友直呼：「太可愛了吧！」

The gecko’s mouth is wide open and it seems to be quite relaxed, which makes many social media users exclaim: “It’s so cute!”

原PO解釋，壁虎當然不是真的在泡湯，而是當壁虎坐在黑色碗中，主人趁著牠仰天準備接飲水器的水時，抓緊機會捕捉到的搞笑瞬間。

The Twitter user explained that the gecko was of course, not really soaking in the hot spring.

He continued that when the gecko was sitting in the black bowl, the owner captured the funny moment when it was ready to receive the water from the water dispenser above its head.

照片曝光引起網友熱烈回應，有人說：「根本泡澡的大叔」、「是在打呵欠嗎」、「時機抓得太好了吧」。

The photo has drawn many enthusiastic responses, with one saying it’s like an uncle taking a bath.”

One commented “is it yawning” while another said, you catch that picture-perfect moment.