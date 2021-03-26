One new imported COVID-19 case confirmed in Taiwan, tally at 1013

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 1 more imported COVID-19 case on Friday, bringing the tally to 1013.

According to the CECC, case 1014 is a migrant worker in his thirties from the Philippines who traveled to Taiwan for work on Feb. 28.

He submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding his flight and quarantined upon arrival.

He was tested again on March 13 when his quarantine period ended, and the results came back negative.

He was tested again on March 25 at the request of his employers after finishing his self-health management process, and the infection was confirmed today.

He is currently asymptomatic and 7 possible contacts have been listed by the CECC and requested to practice self-health management.

As of press time, 1013 cases have been confirmed so far, including 897 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 10 people died, 973 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.