新竹驚見巨無霸大型犬　網看笑瘋：駕駛才是主角｜Chihuahua ‘driver’ steals attention from huge passenger

【看CP學英文】在台灣看到本地汪星人開心的坐在機車後面，陪伴主人出去兜風已經是再平常不過的事了，而台灣犬也因此受到各國網友的大力關注。

Taiwan dogs can often be seen handsomely cruising with their owners on the back of scooters which often attracts the attention of social media users worldwide.

然而，近期一位蔣姓新竹女網友目睹了更驚人的畫面，其中包括了一隻「『妖獸』大隻，還有胸肌」的狗和坐在駕駛位上不尋常的司機。

However, a woman from Hsinchu recently witnessed an even more incredible scene which included a humongous dog on the back of a pickup truck and its unorthodox “driver.”

根據網友所述，她當時正在跑業務工作，突然驚見一輛卡車上載著一隻「妖獸大隻」高山犬。

According to the social media user, surnamed Jiang, she was running errands and came across the pickup truck only to find herself face to face with a gigantic Formosan Mountain Dog.

她立即拿出手機錄下難得的畫面，只見發亮的黑狗一心只想引起站在遠處主人的注意。

She immediately drew out her phone to capture a video of the barking dog, which appeared more preoccupied with calling its owner back to the truck.

網友將影片貼上網後立即引來熱烈回應，而其中許多人也將注意力轉到駕駛座，發現一隻霸氣十足、淡定的吉娃娃無動於衷。

However, after posting the video online, many found their attention drawn to the oddly calm Chihuahua seated in the driver’s seat of the pick-up, looking entirely bored with the whole ordeal.

影片PO出後已獲得2000多個讚，而網友也點出吉娃娃超死的眼神超搶戲，表示「牠才是真正的老大」。

The video received nearly 2,000 likes and social media users were quick to point out that the Chihuahua stole the show, as it was definitely the “boss” of the pack.

更有人羨慕的指出卡車的主人只要出門時記得帶上毛小孩，之後完全不需要擔心車子是否會被偷，連鎖都不用鎖。

Others commented that the true pick-up truck driver will never have to worry about locking his car as long as he drives along with his furry posse.