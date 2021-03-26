新北「台版櫻花」三月登場　夢幻紫雪「苦楝花」大爆發 | Get ready for the‘March snow’of purple beadtrees in New Taipei City!

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，春暖花開的季節裡，除了有陽明山的海芋季、大安森林公園的杜鵑花季之外，還有一個隱藏版「紫雪」讓人身處在夢幻花海中。

In the spring season, besides the calla lily season in Yangmingshan and the azalea season in Daan Forest Park, there is also the less-known “purple snow” season that immerses you in a sea of dreamy flowers.

和五月雪「桐花」相提並論的「三月雪-苦楝花」，於近日在新北各大河濱公園中盛開，從淡水老街、八里龍米公園一路到新店溪洲公園、樹林沐心池都能見其蹤跡。

The purple beadtree which is often deemed “March snow”, is comparable to the “May snow” of the tung flower season.

Purple beadtrees have recently bloomed in all major riverside parks in New Taipei City, from Tamsui Old Street and Bali District’s Lung-mi Park to Xindian District’s Xizhou Park and Shulin District’s heart-shaped pond.

帶有粉白、粉紫的花不論是掛在樹梢、落在地上成花毯，都是都市中期間限定的美景之一。

The pink, white and purple flowers hang from the treetops and ultimately fall to the ground, transforming into a carpet of flowers, making it one of the most beautiful places in the city.

台灣本土的落葉喬木「苦楝」，因為生長快速又不畏潮風、鹹土，再加上根深有利於水土保持的優點，是台灣河邊造林常見的樹木之一。

Beadtrees, a deciduous tree native to Taiwan, is one of the most common trees used for riverside reforestation in Taiwan because of their rapid growth, endurance against damp winds and salty soil, and deep roots for soil and water conservation.

每到三月底、四月初就能看見浪漫的紫花盛開，帶有獨特的芳香讓人漫步在樹下享受最愜意的午後，又被譽為「台灣版櫻花」的頭銜。

At the end of March and the beginning of April, you can see the romantic purple flowers in full bloom. With a unique fragrance that creates a soothing atmosphere for you to enjoy the most relaxing afternoon strolling under the trees; and is also known as the “Taiwan version of cherry blossoms.”