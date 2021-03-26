文青逛到失心瘋！中山站週末市集開跑 | Spring Blossom market kicks off on weekends

【看CP學英文】Taipei Walker報導，被譽為台北最多文青聚集的中山站，在初春推出全新限定的「春暖花開市集」，於三月、四月週末邀請不同的特色店家快閃進駐。

“Spring Blossom Market” will take place in early spring at the Zhongshan Station, which is home to the best restaurants and bars in Taipei.

The market features various stores selling cultural and creative products during the weekends of March and April.

春暖花開市集預計將在3月27日、3月28日、4月10日、4月11日、4月24日、4月25日，共六天、三個週末。

The market is scheduled to take place on March 27, March 28, April 10, April 11, April 24, and April 25, for a total of six days and three weekends.

每週約有32間手作品牌在此擺攤。有嚴選台灣水果製成果醬的「Rei’O 蕾歐果醬屋」、讓你生活變得很有儀式感的「日常好事·手作乾燥花」、擁有手作溫度的陶器作品「京好手作」、繽紛可愛的療癒陶瓷別針「HLBmeow花莉巴喵」等，每一攤都別出心裁讓你買到不同於連鎖商店的特色好物。

There are about 32 handmade brands selling food and j here every week.

You can try the jam made from Taiwanese fruits at “Rei’O Jam House.”

What’s more? There are stalls displaying handmade dried flowers, pottery and ceramic pin.

愛手創「春暖花開市集」| Spring Blossom Market

日期：03/27、03/28、04/10、04/11、04/24、04/25| Date: March 27-28, April 10-11, 24-25

時間：13:00-20:00 | Time : 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

地點：心中山線形公園 4號出口~ R8月光森林公園區間 | Location : Zhongshan Linear Park