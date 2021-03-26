Marine frogmen continue search for missing F-5E pilot

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taiwan Air Force took advantage of the fair weather and deployed 13 marine frogmen to search the waters of Manzhou Township’s Bitoujiiao (鼻頭角) for the missing pilot Pan Ying-chun (潘穎諄) on Friday, while coastal and air search also continued.

The missing pilot was a casualty resulting from an F-5E fighter jet mid-air collision incident which resulted in the death of another pilot.

Pan’s whereabouts are still currently unknown.

As the weather was permitting today, the military seized the opportunity to authorize a search conducted by drones, marines and amphibious reconnaissance teams.

As of Thursday evening, rescuers have recovered Pan’s shoes, life jacket, and scattered debris.