Criminal charges filed against Kansas Senate majority leader

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was charged Friday with five counts related to his arrest on suspicion of drunk driving, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said.

Suellentrop was arrested March 16 after the Kansas Highway Patrol said he was driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 in Topeka. He was released hours later after a Shawnee County judge said the arrest report did not contain information needed to hold him.

Suellentrop, a Republican from Wichita, was charged Friday with eluding or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving the wrong way down a divided highway and speeding.

He turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued, and bond was set at $5,000, Kagay said in a news release.

Suellentrop’s attorney, Tom Lemon, did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.