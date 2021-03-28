Northeastern goalie Aerin Frankel wins Kazmaier Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Senior goaltender Aerin Frankel of Northeastern University won the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award on Saturday as the top top player in Division I women’s hockey.

Frankel helped lead the Huskies to a 22-2-1 record and a national runner-up finish and led the nation in nearly every statistical category, including goals-against average (0.81), save percentage (.965), goalie winning percentage (.891) and shutouts (9). She also was honored as Hockey East player and goaltender of the year.

“Aerin has been the backbone of our team the past four seasons, and this year has been her best,” Northeastern coach Dave Flint said. “She is one of, if not the, most competitive goalies I have coached, which I feel is the most important quality in a goaltender. Her numbers are off the charts.”

Frankel, from Briarcliff Manor, New York, is the fourth goaltender to win the award, following Jessie Vetter (2009) and Ann-Renee Desbiens (2017) of Wisconsin, and Ali Brewer of Brown (2000). Frankel also is the third Northeastern player to win the Kazmaier, joining Kendall Coyne Schofield (2016) and Brooke Whitney (2002).

Other finalists were senior forward Daryl Watts from the University of Wisconsin and senior forward Grace Zumwinkle from the University of Minnesota.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports