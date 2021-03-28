Kessel hat trick lifts Coyotes past Sharks 4-0

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Phil Kessel scored three goals for his seventh career hat trick and Adin Hill made 33 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to their third straight victory, 4-0 over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Clayton Keller had a goal and two assists for the Coyotes, who tied St. Louis for fourth place in the West Division with 37 points.

Kessel took over the team lead with 14 goals, including five in his last three games. Keller’s assist put him one point ahead of Conor Garland with 37.

Hill only had to make 20 saves in Friday’s 5-2 win, but he was tested by the Sharks in the first period, stopping 17 shots. The Coyotes only had 14 in the first two periods.

Keller opened the scoring with an unassisted goal 5:49 into the game, beating Devan Dubnyk to the stick side.

Kessel scored on a power play in the second period, scored on a rebound in front of the net with 5:57 left. and added an empty-net goal with 2:32 remaining to seal the win — and the hat trick.

Hill’s shutout was the second of his career. Dubnyk faced 27 shots for San Jose

Gabriel was called for a 5-minute major for interference, plus a game misconduct, with 12:58 to play after taking down Arizona’s Johan Larsson behind the play.

The Coyotes trimmed the shots advantage during the major, but couldn’t get one past Dubnyk despite seven shots on goal. It was extended for nearly two minutes when Radim Simek was called for delay of game at 11:56.

DURABILITY

Patrick Marleau played in his 1,756th career game Saturday night, tying Mark Messier for second place in NHL history. Marleau, in his 23rd NHL season, is 11 games behind Gordie Howe for the top spot.

Marleau has played in 887 consecutive games, a streak that dates to 2009. Kessel, who reached 1,100 career games on Friday, has played in 878 straight games through Saturday. Both veterans scored goals in Friday night’s game.

FINED

The NHL fined Arizona center Nick Schmaltz $500 for a hit in Friday’s game.

Schmaltz was penalized for boarding against Radim Simek in the third period in that game. Simek left the ice and did not play again Friday but returned to action Saturday night.

STREAKS

Kessel’s goal, his team-leading 12th of the season, extended his point streak to five games.

SORRY, COACH

Keller’s goal was his 65th as a member of the Coyotes, passing coach Rick Tocchet for 13th in team history.

UP NEXT

San Jose: Return home Monday night against Minnesota.

Arizona: On the road for the next nine games, beginning Wednesday night at Colorado.

