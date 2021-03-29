日本混血雙胞胎姐妹爆紅！笑容甜翻網友｜Stunning Japanese twin sisters go viral in Taiwan

日前有台灣網友在PTT貼出一對日本雙胞胎姊妹花的照片，兩人美若天仙的外貌立刻引發網友討論。這對姊妹花在得知自己受到台灣網友關注後，也在限時動態發文用中文感謝熱情網友們的支持。

A pair of Japanese twin sisters went viral on Taiwan’s online community platform PTT due to their attractive appearances.

After receiving a massive amount of support from fellow Taiwanese fans, the twins posted a story on Instagram using some Chinese to express their gratitude.

綜合媒體報導，這對在表特版爆紅的姐妹花叫鈴木美娜（Mina Suzuki）和鈴木瑪麗亞（Maria Suzuki），外型清秀的他們實際上是混血兒，父親來自伊朗，母親則是日本人。

According to various media reports, the identical twins are Mina Suzuki and Maria Suzuki, whose father is from Iran and mother from Japan.

年僅20歲的兩人自17歲起就開始接拍廣告，不少商店大街上還可以看到兩人的廣告人形立牌。除了平面媒體拍攝外，兩人也曾在NHK電視台的劇集中客串亮相

The sisters are currently 20 years old and have been doing commercials together since the age of 17. Their cardboard cut-outs can even be spotted in some Japanese stores. In addition to print media, the two have also appeared on a TV series produced by NHK.

在網友的熱情關注下，兩姐妹的IG粉絲也大漲，現在已經飆破1.6萬人。兩姐妹在得知背後的來龍去脈後，在IG上以中文發限時動態，感謝台灣網友的關注，並請大家繼續期待兩人未來的作品。

Thanks to the passionate social media users, The sisters’ shared account has now surpassed 16,000 followers.

After learning the story behind their surge in public attention, the twins posted an Instagram story thanking Taiwanese fans for their support and ask them to look forward to their future work.