攝影師空拍台灣「調色盤」　網友讚：冰淇淋吃到飽！｜‘Color palette’ of Taiwan fish farm unveiled in stunning shot

【看CP學英文】台灣嘉義縣的沿海養殖漁業眾多，而近期攝影師鈴木二郎用空拍捕捉當地的各色魚塭，驚見多種不同色彩。

Fish farms come in various colors and shapes along the coast in Chiayi County, Taiwan.

That’s the surprising discovery photographer Jiro Suzuki (鈴木二郎) made while using aerial photography to capture some local landscapes from above.

從藍色、粉紅、象牙白，到藻綠色，宛如大自然的「調色盤」，讓網友大讚「超級美」，也有人表示讓他們想到吃到飽的冰淇淋區。

From blue and pink to ivory white and algae green, the fish farms seem like nature’s “color palette.” Social media users also praised the photo as “super beautiful,” and some said it made them think of the ice cream section at a buffet restaurant.

攝影師將照片分享到臉書「嘉義之美」將其名為「漁民的調色盤」，而令人嘖嘖稱奇的照片中卻也讓許多網友擔心七彩的顏色背後是否隱藏污染的危機，對環境造成影響。

The photographer, who shared the photo on Facebook’s “Chiayi Beauty” group and called it “Fishermen’s Palette.”

Yet, the stunning photo also worried some about whether the colorful colors are hiding man-made pollution, which could be harmful to the environment and our health.

對此，嘉義縣漁業科長張建成解釋，粉紅色為蛤蜊光合菌培養池。

In this regard, Chiayi County’s Fisheries Section of the Agriculture Department Chief Chang Chien-cheng (張建成) explained that the pink color of the fish farm is due to the clam photosynthetic bacteria into the fish pond.

漁民通常會先將光合菌有機質如水產料、豆粉、魚粉倒入池子中使其發酵，完成後將形成粉色的肥水，作為蛤蜊的餌料，供其養分。

Fishermen usually pour photosynthetic organic substances such as aquatic feed, soybean meal, and fish meal into the pond first to make it ferment. When finished, it will form pink fertilized water that will be used as bait for clams for their nutrients.

張建成指出，白色池子的部分是因為投放石灰，或魚塭剛引入水時會與土混合，也會呈現乳白色。

Chang also pointed out that the white pools are partly due to the lime put in the fish farms or the mixture of water and soil when the water is first added, which will also appear milky white.

另外，投放天然的茶粕進行消毒也會產生大量的白色泡沫。而水中若有大量的藻類或微生物，因含有不同色素，會使得水體呈現不同顏色。

Besides, putting natural tea meal for disinfection will also produce a large amount of white foam.

If there are many algae or microorganisms in the water, the water will also have different colors because of the other pigments.