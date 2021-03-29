台灣五餐廳登「美食屆奧斯卡」！第一名竟然不是RAW | Five Taiwan restaurants listed among Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021

【看CP學英文】2021年「亞洲50最佳餐廳 (Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Award)」於3月25日公布名單，今年台灣共5間餐廳入榜，分別是MUME (第15名)、 RAW (第21名)、logy（第24名）、JL Studio（第26名）、祥雲龍吟（第45名）。

A total of 5 restaurants in Taiwan have made it on the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants (2021) released on March 25, namely MUME (15th), RAW (21th), logy (24th), JL Studio (26th) and Shoun RyuGin (45th).

由於新冠肺炎疫情，今年同去年改為線上公布名單。擁有亞洲美食屆奧斯卡之稱的「亞洲50最佳餐廳」，由318位亞洲餐飲權威，包括廚師、美食記者以及美食評論家所組成的評選團，從亞洲六大區精選出最佳餐廳。

Due to the pandemic, the list was again announced online this year.

The list of “Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants,” known as the Oscars of Asian cuisine, was selected by a panel of 318 Asian culinary authorities, including chefs, food journalists and gourmets, from six Asian regions.

義法歐式料理logy是台灣今年唯一新進榜的餐廳，logy於2019年獲米其林一星，隔年更上一層樓成為米其林二星餐廳。

The only restaurant in Taiwan making it on the list for the first time, logy, was awarded one Michelin star in 2019 and went up a level to become a two Michelin star restaurant the following year.

MUME從第18名進步到15名，今年是MUME第五度入選此殊榮，且於2018至2020連續三年獲米其林一星肯定。

MUME has improved from 18th to 15th place, and this is the fifth year MUME has been selected for this honor.

The restaurant has been awarded one Michelin star for three consecutive years from 2018 to 2020.

名廚江振誠領軍的RAW今年第六度入選，於2018年拿下台北米其林一星，2019-2020則是摘下二星。

RAW, led by renowned chef André Chiang, was selected for the sixth time this year and received one Michelin star in Taipei in 2018 and two stars in 2019-2020.

2017年才在台中市成立的JL Studio於2020年首度入選「亞洲50最佳餐廳」，同年獲得米其林二星肯定。

JL Studio, which was only established in Taichung in 2017, was selected as one of the “50 Best Restaurants in Asia” for the first time in 2020 and received two Michelin stars in the same year.

祥雲龍吟已連續三年入榜，被譽為「台灣最好日料餐廳」的祥龍吟雲於2018-2020連續三年獲米其林二星。

Shoun RyuGin has been on the list for three consecutive years. Shoun RyuGin, regarded as “the best Japanese restaurant in Taiwan,” has won two Michelin stars for three straight years from 2018 to 2020.