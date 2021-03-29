Get ready for the ‘March snow’ of purple bead trees in New Taipei!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — In addition to the calla lily season in Yangmingshan and the azalea season in Daan Forest Park, you can enjoy the less-known “purple snow” season each spring, giving you another good reason to immerse yourself in a sea of dreamy flowers.

The purple bead tree which is often deemed “March snow”, is comparable to the “May snow” of the tung flower season. Purple bead trees have recently bloomed in all major riverside parks in New Taipei City, from Tamsui Old Street and Bali District’s Lung-mi Park to Xindian District’s Xizhou Park and Shulin District’s heart-shaped pond.

The pink, white and purple flowers hang from the treetops and ultimately fall to the ground, transforming into a carpet of flowers, making it one of the most beautiful places in the city.

Dead trees, a deciduous tree native to Taiwan, are one of the most common trees used for riverside reforestation in Taiwan because of their rapid growth, endurance against damp winds and salty soil, and deep roots for soil and water conservation.

At the end of March and the beginning of April, you can see the romantic purple flowers in full bloom. With a unique fragrance that creates a soothing atmosphere for you to enjoy the most relaxing afternoon strolling under the trees; and is also known as the “Taiwan version of cherry blossoms.”