Yuejin Lantern Festival to return in Tainan in June!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The 2021 Yuejin Lantern Festival is making a comeback in June after its initial cancellation due to the pandemic.

As the severity of the pandemic subsided in recent weeks, Tainan City Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) announced on Thursday that the event will resume on June 26 for a duration of 23 days.

The Tainan City government also asked that all visitors follow social distancing regulations and wear face masks to ensure a safe environment.

The theme of this year’s Yuejin Lantern Festival is “magic moments,” and is inspired by the “magic hour” from sun rays that make up those moments.

As the Chinese word for “take” (拾) is a homonym of “ten,” organizers aim to “take back” lost time and memories to mark the festival’s ten-year anniversary.

Huang explained that as opposed to other lantern festivals, Yuejin features artists who want to create their works locally. Therefore, they opted to wait and hold the event when it’s most suitable.

The Tainan City Government added that as the Yuejin Lantern Festival had been held for a consecutive 9 years, it is also the first to let artworks inspire the theme of the festival and not the other way around.

This not only nurtures many contemporary sound and light artists but also transforms the waters of Yanshui District into the “Yuejin Art Museum.”

Luckily, as Taiwan handled the pandemic quite well, many Tainan residents are looking forward to the event. So, be sure to save the date on your calendars to witness for yourselves, the beautiful show of lights under a night sky.

2021 Yuejin Lantern Festival

Event time： 2021/06/26-2021/07/18