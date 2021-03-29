Yuejin Lantern Festival to return in Tainan in June!

By Taipei Walker | Translated by Vivian Hsiao, The China Post, Taiwan |
The 2021 Yuejin Lantern Festival is set to be held from June 26 to July 18. (Photo courtesy of the Tainan CIty Government via Taipei Walker)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The 2021 Yuejin Lantern Festival is making a comeback in June after its initial cancellation due to the pandemic. 

As the severity of the pandemic subsided in recent weeks, Tainan City Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲announced on Thursday that the event will resume on June 26 for a duration of 23 days. 

The Tainan City government also asked that all visitors follow social distancing regulations and wear face masks to ensure a safe environment.   

The theme of this year’s Yuejin Lantern Festival is “magic moments, and is inspired by the “magic hour” from sun rays that make up those moments. 

As the Chinese word for take (拾) is a homonym of ten,” organizers aim to “take back” lost time and memories to mark the festival’s ten-year anniversary.　 

The theme of this year’s Yuejin Lantern Festival is “magic moments.” (Photo courtesy of the Tainan CIty Government via Taipei Walker) 

Huang explained that as opposed to other lantern festivals, Yuejin features artists who want to create their works locally. Therefore, they opted to wait and hold the event when it’s most suitable.   

Different from other lantern festivals, Yuejin invites artists to create their works locally. (Photo courtesy of the Tainan City Government via Taipei Walker)

The Tainan City Government added that as the Yuejin Lantern Festival had been held for a consecutive 9 years, it is also the first to let artworks inspire the theme of the festival and not the other way around. 

This not only nurtures many contemporary sound and light artists but also transforms the waters of Yanshui District into the “Yuejin Art Museum.” 

The event transforms the waters of Yanshui District into the “Yuejin Art Museum.” (Photo courtesy of the Tainan City Government via Taipei Walker)

Luckily, as Taiwan handled the pandemic quite well, many Tainan residents are looking forward to the event. So, be sure to save the date on your calendars to witness for yourselves, the beautiful show of lights under a night sky.

2021 Yuejin Lantern Festival 

Event time 2021/06/26-2021/07/18 