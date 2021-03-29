Taiwan pedestrians ‘lost in conversation’ make wrong turns

TAIPEI (The China Post) — There are so many scooters in Taiwan that riders must abide by a special traffic rule: If they want to turn left at certain intersections, they must make “hook turns” to ensure safety.

The rule does not apply to pedestrians but a social media user recently shared a video showing two passersby walking across a local street before suddenly making a turn and stopping in the motorcycle area waiting for the light to change.

The social media user explained that the move surprised him.

If they hadn’t realized their mistake and continued chatting, he would have been forced to honk them, he wrote.

Others quickly saw the funny side of the situation and suggested that the knowledge of needing to make “hook turns” was already embedded in their brains so that it became a reflex for them.

Some also jokingly added that they were so immersed in their conversation that they forgot they weren’t traveling by scooter but on foot.

One social media user also questioned whether they would walk onto a highway if no one was there to stop them next time.