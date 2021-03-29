Elva Hsiao posts selfies after alleged dog biting incident

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao (蕭亞軒) posted a selfie with a face mask on Instagram on Sunday after her dog allegedly bit her at home.Elva Hsiao shared a selfie in an Instagram story showing her making a V sign with a black mask.

The caption read, “Beautiful Sunday.” This was the first time the 41-year-old shared her selfie after her dog reportedly bit her on her right cheek.

As her injury was deep, she received treatment and stayed in the hospital for more than a month before she was discharged on March 23.

According to various reports, Hsiao’s dog bit her face and her boyfriend Justin Huang’s lips.

The young couple were hospitalized for one month and kept a low profile.

However, Hsiao appeared wearing a mask and still couldn’t know the recovery status.

Hsiao is known for being a dog lover and has five dogs in total.