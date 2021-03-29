Elva Hsiao posts selfies after alleged dog biting incident

By NOWnews | Translated by Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao (蕭亞軒) posted a selfie with a face mask on Instagram on Sunday after her dog allegedly bit her at home. (Courtesy of Elva Hsiao/Instagram)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao (蕭亞軒) posted a selfie with a face mask on Instagram on Sunday after her dog allegedly bit her at home.Elva Hsiao shared a selfie in an Instagram story showing her making a V sign with a black mask.

The caption read, “Beautiful Sunday.” This was the first time the 41-year-old shared her selfie after her dog reportedly bit her on her right cheek.

▲蕭亞軒傳遭愛犬咬傷臉部。（圖／翻攝蕭亞軒IG）
Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao (蕭亞軒) posted a selfie with a face mask on Instagram on Sunday after her dog allegedly bit her at home. (Courtesy of Elva Hsiao/Instagram)

As her injury was deep, she received treatment and stayed in the hospital for more than a month before she was discharged on March 23.

▲蕭亞軒戴著口罩露面。（圖／翻攝蕭亞軒IG）
Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao (蕭亞軒) posted a selfie with a face mask on Instagram on Sunday. (Courtesy of Elva Hsiao)

According to various reports, Hsiao’s dog bit her face and her boyfriend Justin Huang’s lips.

The young couple were hospitalized for one month and kept a low profile.

However, Hsiao appeared wearing a mask and still couldn’t know the recovery status.

Hsiao is known for being a dog lover and has five dogs in total.