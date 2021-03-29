JJ Lin celebrates 40th birthday in style

Lin shared a series of birthday bash photos on Facebook on Sunday, saying that the pictures aren’t enough to express the love and gratitude he has for all his friends and family.

The singer held a birthday party on the theme of 007 with Harry Chang (懷秋), Bryan Chang (張書豪), Nini Ouyang (歐陽妮妮), Fu Chuen (傅娟), Windie Zhang (張棋惠) and more in attendance.

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Singaporean singer JJ Lin (林俊傑) celebrated his 40th with A-list superstars on Saturday, including Jay Chou (周杰倫) and Jimmy Lin (林志穎).

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old announced on Saturday the launch of his first English EP “Like You Do,” and the “Sanctuary Finale Online Concert,” which will unfold on June 6.

He wrote: “On my birthday this year, I told myself to celebrate with my colleagues and friends for 24 hours. I tried my best!”

“It was agreed to celebrate in a high profile, so I’ve arranged the press conference to announce the new album, online concert, and the 007-themed birthday party.”

He also thanked all his friends for loving him so much.

The singer concluded by expressing his excitement to move on to the next stage.