YouTube channel reveals Taiwanese district most likely to win ‘uniform-invoice lottery’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — YouTube Channel “Data66” revealed recently that according to statistics based on data acquired from the Ministry of Finance, Da’an District and Xinyi District in Taipei City holds the top two spots in most winnings of “uniform-invoice lottery.”

According to the MOF’s data, from February 2017 to October 2020, though the total winnings differentiate, Da’an and Xinyi Districts are deemed the most likely to win the lottery.

In the video, the last data collected as of October 2020 shows that the total prize money of the uniform invoice in Xinyi District of Taipei City is as high as more than NT$150 million, which poses a large gap with that of other districts.

Social media users were quick to marvel at “the strong consuming ability of northerners,” as the “accumulated winning amount” tops the charts. With more uniform invoices issued, there are more chances to win.

However, in addition to Taipei and New Taipei, Taoyuan City’s Taoyuan District (桃園區) and Chungli District (中壢區), Taichung City’s Xitun District (西屯區), and Kaohsiung City’s Zuoying District (左營區) and Sanmin District (三民區) are also often on the list of uniform invoice winnings.