Five Taiwan restaurants listed among Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A total of 5 restaurants in Taiwan have made it on the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants (2021) released on March 25, namely MUME (15th), RAW (21th), logy (24th), JL Studio (26th) and Shoun RyuGin (45th).

Due to the pandemic, the list was again announced online this year.

The list of “Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants,” known as the Oscars of Asian cuisine, was selected by a panel of 318 Asian culinary authorities, including chefs, food journalists and gourmets, from six Asian regions.

The only restaurant in Taiwan making it on the list for the first time, logy, was awarded one Michelin star in 2019 and went up a level to become a two Michelin star restaurant the following year.

MUME has improved from 18th to 15th place, and this is the fifth year MUME has been selected for this honor.

The restaurant has been awarded one Michelin star for three consecutive years from 2018 to 2020.

RAW, led by renowned chef André Chiang, was selected for the sixth time this year and received one Michelin star in Taipei in 2018 and two stars in 2019-2020.

JL Studio, which was only established in Taichung in 2017, was selected as one of the “50 Best Restaurants in Asia” for the first time in 2020 and received two Michelin stars in the same year.

Shoun RyuGin has been on the list for three consecutive years. Shoun RyuGin, regarded as “the best Japanese restaurant in Taiwan,” has won two Michelin stars for three straight years from 2018 to 2020.