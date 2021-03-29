KFC Taiwan launches bibs for true fried chicken lovers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — KFC has launched various unexpected and creative products overseas, such as fried chicken bath bombs and fried chicken hole shoes.

KFC Taiwan recently announced the “fried chicken eaters bib” to ensure that coating does not fall to the ground.

As KFC established the “Crazy Fried Chicken Club” in Taiwan, the first wave of promotion features fried chicken bibs for promotional use only.

The bibs feature the classic costume color scheme of KFC Grandpa, and the design allows you to devour fried chicken without fear of the coating coming off.

If you want to get a cute fried chicken bib, purchase any KFC bucket meal or group meal (coupons are not applicable) and register your invoice online to enter the lucky draw to win the prize.

KFC is expected to draw the lucky winner on April 12.