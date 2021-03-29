Taiwan reports one new imported COVID-19 case, tally at 1023

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 1 more imported COVID-19 case on Monday, bringing the tally to 1023.

According to the CECC, case 1024 is a Taiwanese in his thirties who traveled to the Philippines for work in December 2020.

He returned to Taiwan on March 12, and submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding his flight and quarantined upon arrival.

He reported experiencing abnormal senses of smell on March 25 and was tested by health authorities for the virus a day later; his infection was confirmed today.

As he had been under quarantine and was not in contact with anyone during that time, no possible contacts have been listed by the CECC.



As of press time, 1023 cases have been confirmed so far, including 907 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 10 people died, 979 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.