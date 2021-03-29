WeMo takes Taiwan a step further to establishing smarter cities

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Many have come to Taiwan in recent years to build their startups at the “heart of Asia.”

WeMo Founder Jeffrey Wu (吳昕霈) also believes that the advancement and prevalence of sharing economy in Taiwan and the government’s efforts in helping the community have made it truly a gem for entrepreneurs.

“The Smart City concept has been talked about, you know, for many, many years already,” Wu said.

As a result, mayors from different cities in the world come to Taiwan each year to showcase their recent developments and also check out the startup community Taiwan has to offer, he said.

In addition, the sharing economy has begun playing a huge part in Taiwanese citizens’ lives, ranging from food delivery and transportation to space-rental services, Wu added, noting that it has become integral to daily life.

He listed many events and gatherings where the government would step in, not only to just talk about current policies but also to understand more of the problems startup communities are facing and offer solutions that benefit the entrepreneurs.

“[This help] not only to just locals but also to foreign entrepreneurs [as well],” Wu said.

It’s unlikely that Wu will stop at WeMo as he added that he believes there’s “still a lot of room that we could help together, improve the city for the better well-being of the citizens.”

