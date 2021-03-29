KMT head unveils details of 2020 presidential race in new book

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) announced on Monday the release of his new book, “Front Runner” (破浪啟程), which details how former-presidential hopeful Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) allegedly tried to recruit him on his campaign ticket.

Speaking at a press conference, Chiang said that he suggested Han chooses former New Taipei Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) to present a united front for the opposition party.

Chiang added that Han had first broached the subject in 2019 to which he responded that “they would do all they could to help him (Han).”

However, Chiang acknowledged that he may not have been the only one at the time to be offered such a position, and stressed that Han’s later decision to select former-premier Chang San-cheng (張善政) was an educated choice.

Asked whether his new book will mention new views on the “92 Consensus,” however, Chiang replied that the issue is not that simple.

He explained that the reform committee already put forward 4 main directions last year, including “defending national sovereignty,” “maintaining peace and security in the Taiwan Strait,” “safeguarding freedom and democracy” and “promoting co-prosperity and development across the Taiwan Strait.”

He added that the “Republic of China is the greatest common divisor of Taiwan society,” and emphasized that any changes to Taiwan’s status need to be made in accordance with the Taiwanese people.