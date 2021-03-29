Taichung MRT sees over 310K rides on first four days of operation

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taichung MRT has seen cumulative traffic of 314,991 passengers as of Sunday since it resumed the trial operation on March 25.

On Sunday, the traffic volume of the green line hit 102,834 passengers, marking it the highest in the first four days of trial operation.

Taichung MRT operator said that the metro system successfully passed the first weekend of trial operation and will face the high traffic volume of the Qingming Festival (April 2-5).

The operator said that since the resumption of the trial operation of MRT Green Line, the rides had increased day by day.

The traffic volume of Taichung station of high-speed railway reached 19,368 passengers on Sunday, the highest among 18 stations.

The second and third places were Beitun Terminal and Taichung City Hall station, respectively, with traffic volume exceeding 10,000 passengers.