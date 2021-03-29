單手7秒就能速解魔方！世界冠軍大秀神級「花式拆解」| Rubik’s Cube master explains how to solve cube in seconds

【看CP學英文】人人都有玩過魔術方塊，但魔術方塊有多種變形，要速解魔方的秘訣究竟是什麼呢？中國魔方高手王鷹豪接觸魔方長達10年，曾多次獲得世界、全國大賽冠軍的他特別分享他還原魔方的技巧。

Everyone has played the Rubik’s Cube, but the bestselling toy comes in various avatars, so what is the secret to solving it quickly?

Chinese Rubik’s cube master Wang Yinghao, who has played cube for ten years, shared his skills in restoring Rubik’s cube.

魔術方塊分成二階、三階、四階，每個魔方擁有相當龐大的變化數。王鷹豪以三階魔方為例，其變化是4.3乘以10的19次方。

The Rubik’s cube is divided into three major types, including Pocket Cube (2×2), Standard Cube (3×3), Rubik’s Revenge (4×4), each of which has numerous possible cube permutations.

Wang takes the 3×3 cube as an example. Its variation is 4.3 times 10^19 permutations.

他表示，「很多人都認為魔方很困難，但只要掌握方法，任何人都能還原魔方。」

He said: “Master the right method, practice more, you will also be a good cube player.”

王鷹豪征戰無數世界魔方比賽，獲得86個冠軍，更曾經打破七次亞洲紀錄。

Wang has won 86 gold medals in numerous world Rubik’s Cube competitions and has broken seven Asian records.

魔方比賽強調速度，能越快解出越厲害。對於高手來說，解開三階(3×3)魔方只需7至8秒，其中不少人甚至用單手就能迅速解開。

Rubik’s cube competition emphasizes speed, and the faster you can solve it, the better. For experts, it only takes 7 to 8 seconds to solve a 3×3 Rubik’s cube, and many of them can even solve it quickly with one hand.