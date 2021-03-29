2nd batch of AZ vaccine to arrive in Taiwan in late May: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮官中心) said on Monday that the second batch of AstraZeneca vaccine is set to arrive in Taiwan by the end of May.

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) explained that authorities are still waiting for the final confirmation after the signing of the contract, and confirmed that they are in contact with various vaccine manufacturers abroad.

According to Chuang, Taiwan currently has 10 million shots of AZ vaccine, 47.6 million shots of COVAX vaccine and 5.05 million shots of the Moderna vaccine.

In adding two more domestically-developed vaccine manufacturers supply, there will be a total of around 30 million vaccines to vaccinate around 65 percent of the priority groups.

Chuang said the goal is to provide vaccines to more medical staff after the supply of vaccines are sufficient.

The non-frontline staff of the specialized hospitals, such as volunteers and administrative staff will be first followed by the pharmacists of the clinics, plus the frontline medical staff, which may be included in a total of 450,000 people.