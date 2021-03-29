ROC Constitution is key to upgrade 1992 Consensus: KMT head

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) unveiled on Monday a roadmap to creating the “1992 Consensus Plus” which he called the “most important task” for the opposition party.

Since he took over as the party chairman, Chiang said he has tried to understand why the 1992 Consensus was seriously discredited and smeared in the election campaign in 2019.

To this end, the KMT head explained that he spent two months discussing with experts from all walks of life.

Chiang noted that the party’s views on the 1992 Consensus are divided into four major items, namely: the sovereignty of the Republic of China, peace and security in the Taiwan Strait, freedom and democracy, and sound cross-strait exchanges.

Chiang remarked that the party’s Central Standing Committee also reached grassroots supporters to exchange views with party members.

At the “All-Generation Conference” (全代會) held on Sep. 6 last year, the KMT chairman remarked that the party tried to explain the 1992 Consensus and its current cross-strait policy platform more clearly.

Chiang stressed that the 1992 Consensus lies in the Constitution of the Republic of China. Only when there is the Constitution of the Republic of China can there be one China and different interpretations, and then there is the 1992 Consensus.

Chiang emphasized that the two sides of the strait are not only the 1992 Consensus but also part of the solution to achieve mutual prosperity, including improved trade in services and goods.

He further called on the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to improve dialogue across the Taiwan Strait and reject war or confrontation.