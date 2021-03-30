National Day fireworks to take place in Kaohsiung after 20 years

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) announced Monday that the Double Ten National Day firework will return to Kaohsiung in October this year.

Chen said that the National Day fireworks had not been held in Kaohsiung for 20 years.

He hoped that the fireworks extravaganza this year would stand out from the previous shows with Kaohsiung’s characteristics.

Chen posted on Facebook on Monday, saying that in 2000, the fireworks on the Double Tenth National Day left Taipei for the first time and took place in Kaohsiung.

When looking for the fireworks display place, the southern city found the abandoned warehouse by the harbor, which boosted the development of the Pier2 Art Center.

He said that in the past 20 years, Kaohsiung harbor has become a new bay area in Asia that attracts much attention and Dagang Bridge, public library and Kaohsiung Exhibition Hall.

Meanwhile, Shih Che (史哲), deputy mayor of Kaohsiung City, pointed out that the fireworks this year aim to surpass Sydney New Year’s Eve.