Eason Chan likely to repay Adidas NT$220 million for breach of contract

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Cantopop singer Eason Chan (陳奕迅) may have to fork out HK$60 million (NT$220 million) as compensation for terminating Adidas’ contract.

According to various reports, Chan and Adidas had been cooperating for more than 10 years, before the 46-year-old’s recent decision to cut working ties with the popular brand.

The decision followed a statement from a group of clothing brands, including Adidas, to reject cotton produced in China’s Xinjiang amidst claims of forced labor.

Chan issued a statement on March 25 distancing himself from Adidas, and expressing his wish to boycott any brand vilifying China.

The problem is that Hong Kong singer was also a global spokesperson of the sports shoe brand. He has also launched several co-branded footwear collections with Adidas over the past years.

Chan reportedly signed a lifetime contract to be the brand’s global ambassador in 2011, one of the few Asian entertainers to be signed up by the brand, and his decision to stop working with the brand is considered a breach of contract.

A source told Hong Kong’s hk01.com that the compensation could go as high as HK$60 million.