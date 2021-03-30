谷歌慶祝蘇伊士運河復航　只要打2關鍵字驚見小巧思 | Google celebrates freed Evergreen ship with creative gifs

【看CP學英文】谷歌搜尋引勤 (Google) 為了慶祝長榮海運長賜號在經歷了一週的時間終於成功脫困，於網站上設計了小巧思，讓使用者只要打上「suez canal(蘇伊士運河)」或是「ever given(長賜號)」就會看到小船貼圖從右側往左航行。

Google dedicated a small design to its website to celebrate the freeing of the Ever Given container ship previously stuck in the Suez Canal on Tuesday.

According to the search engine’s main webpage, visitors only need to type in “suez canal” or “ever given” and they will see little ships sailing from right to left on the page.

蘇伊士運河將慢慢恢復航運，據報導，目前有約422艘貨船正在通過，而官方也表示除了載有牲畜的船隻，會依照先到的順序通行。

The Suez Canal will slowly resume shipping, according to reports, and there are currently about 422 cargo ships which have passed through.

Officials also said that other than vessels carrying livestock, ships will be allowed passage on a “first come first serve” basis.

目前預期要花上6天的時間才能完全疏通。

It is currently expected to take up to 6 days to fully unblock the canal.

綜合外媒報導，長賜號重新浮起、擺正後，在多艘拖船協助下，已抵達運河中游的大苦湖，將接受詳細檢查，決定是否繼續原訂的航程，蘇伊士運河雙向航道已於當地時間週一晚間7點左右（台灣時間30日凌晨1點）全面恢復通航，預計每天放行百艘。

According to foreign media reports, the Ever Given, after re-floating and righting itself, has arrived at the middle of the canal at the Great Bitter Lake with the help of several tugboats and will undergo a detailed inspection to decide whether to continue its scheduled voyage.

The Suez Canal’s two-way channel has resumed full navigation at around 7 p.m. local time on Monday (1 a.m. Taiwan time on the March 30) and is expected to allow passage to 100 ships per day.

雖然卡船危機已經解除，但除了還需幾天才能消化堵塞在運河兩端的船隻外，也有海運業者警告，長賜輪擱淺事件已造成連鎖反應，滯留的貨物或需1個月才能完全處理，後續損失賠償問題也還待議。

Although the jamming crisis has been lifted, it will take a few more days to digest the vessels blocking both ends of the canal, and some maritime operators have warned that the stranding of the Ever Given ship has caused a chain reaction.

Stranded cargo may therefore, take a month to be fully processed, and the issue of compensation for subsequent losses is still outstanding.

截至台灣時間30日上午7點30分左右，即時船隻資訊網站「Vesselfinder」頁面顯示，蘇伊士運河兩端仍塞爆，數百艘船隻排隊等著通過。

As of about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday (Taiwan time), the “Vesselfinder” page, which shares real-time vessel information, showed that both ends of the Suez Canal were still jammed with hundreds of vessels waiting in line to pass.